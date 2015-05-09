Online Business

Melltoo Marketplace And in5 Host Instagram Entrepreneurship Event For Homegrown UAE Talents

Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the growing amount of UAE-based creators, artists and designers kicking off their ventures on Instagram, they need support as much as possible. On May 20, 2015, Melltoo Marketplace and in5 Innovation Centre will host the “Instagram Entrepreneurship: The Key to Succeeding in Style” event as a platform for aspiring and established female entrepreneurs on Instagram to share their business approaches and experiences with one another. Among the speakers are Fatma Almulla, founder of FMM, a pop culture inspired line of merchandise, Ayesha Siddequa, founder of Future Fashion Abaya, a sustainable fashion brand, and ready-to-wear and accessory fashion designer Latifa Al Shamsi, with topics ranging from basic tips for Instagram ‘treps, dealing with logistics, managing strategies and creating engaging content. To learn more and register for the event, visit their Eventbrite page. 

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

