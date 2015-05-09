Melltoo Marketplace And in5 Host Instagram Entrepreneurship Event For Homegrown UAE Talents

May 9, 2015 1 min read

With the growing amount of UAE-based creators, artists and designers kicking off their ventures on Instagram, they need support as much as possible. On May 20, 2015, Melltoo Marketplace and in5 Innovation Centre will host the “Instagram Entrepreneurship: The Key to Succeeding in Style” event as a platform for aspiring and established female entrepreneurs on Instagram to share their business approaches and experiences with one another. Among the speakers are Fatma Almulla, founder of FMM, a pop culture inspired line of merchandise, Ayesha Siddequa, founder of Future Fashion Abaya, a sustainable fashion brand, and ready-to-wear and accessory fashion designer Latifa Al Shamsi, with topics ranging from basic tips for Instagram ‘treps, dealing with logistics, managing strategies and creating engaging content. To learn more and register for the event, visit their Eventbrite page.