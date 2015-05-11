Samsung Opens First Experience Store In The UAE
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.Samsung opened its first Experience Store in the UAE located at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi, and focuses exclusively on Samsung devices: smartphones, tablets and cameras. The newly opened outlet, staffed with trained and experienced sales associates, is meant to better serve the needs of existing customers (and hopefully onboard new ones by allowing them to get hands-on with the brand). Sami Abi Esber, President of MDS Gulf Holdings, said that the execution of the dedicated “store marks the start of our retail partnership with electronic giant, Samsung. The opening is part of our ongoing commitment towards achieving high customer satisfaction, which rings true to our objectives of providing our customers with world-class technology solutions to help improve their personal lives. We look forward to working closely with Samsung and open more stores in the long term.”