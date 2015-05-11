Free Cone Day Alert: Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Ice Cream Tomorrow

May 11, 2015 1 min read

Häagen-Dazs wants you to try its new ice cream flavors tomorrow, free of charge.

On Tuesday, the ice cream company is serving up free scoops of ice cream, sorbet and gelato across the U.S. From 4 to 8 p.m., you can get a free kiddie cup or cone at any of the chain's participating locations.

To celebrate the giveaway, Häagen-Dazs is highlighting two new flavors from its new artisan collection. Häagen-Dazs partnered with Claire Keane, the founder of San Francisco-based Irish sweet shop Clairesquares, to create Chocolate Caramelized Oat, and teamed up with Jessica Quon and Sabrina Valle, founders of Brooklyn-based The Jam Stand, to craft Banana Rum Jam ice cream.

Häagen-Dazs launched the artisan collection in March. To create unique flavors such as Ginger Molasses Cookie and Applewood Smoked Caramel Almond, the company collaborated with local food company founders to create ice cream flavors that incorporate flavors from their artisan shops.

