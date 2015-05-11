My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ice Cream

Free Cone Day Alert: Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Ice Cream Tomorrow

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
1 min read

Häagen-Dazs wants you to try its new ice cream flavors tomorrow, free of charge.

On Tuesday, the ice cream company is serving up free scoops of ice cream, sorbet and gelato across the U.S. From 4 to 8 p.m., you can get a free kiddie cup or cone at any of the chain's participating locations.

Related: How the Coolhaus Founder Stayed Chill as One Food Truck Became a Frozen Treat Empire

To celebrate the giveaway, Häagen-Dazs is highlighting two new flavors from its new artisan collection. Häagen-Dazs partnered with Claire Keane, the founder of San Francisco-based Irish sweet shop Clairesquares, to create Chocolate Caramelized Oat, and teamed up with Jessica Quon and Sabrina Valle, founders of Brooklyn-based The Jam Stand, to craft Banana Rum Jam ice cream.

Häagen-Dazs launched the artisan collection in March. To create unique flavors such as Ginger Molasses Cookie and Applewood Smoked Caramel Almond, the company collaborated with local food company founders to create ice cream flavors that incorporate flavors from their artisan shops. 

Related: 10 Cool Jobs You Probably Never Thought About

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ice Cream

Here's Where You Can Score the Best Deals on National Ice Cream Day

Ice Cream

Pop Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ben & Jerry's?

Ice Cream

After Massive Recall, Blue Bell Ice Cream Is Coming Back on Aug. 31