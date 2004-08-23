My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Social Graces

Making social responsibility work for you
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Does your business use recycled paper products or donate to a homeless shelter? A growing number of consumers consider such factors when deciding whether to patronize your business. If you think getting involved in social causes would work for your business, here are some things to consider. First and foremost, customers can smell "phony" social responsibility a mile away, so unless you're really committed to a cause, don't try to exploit customers' concerns to make a profit.

Here are some steps to making social responsibility work for you-and your community.

1. Set goals. What do you want to achieve? What do you want your company to achieve? Do you want to enter a new market? Introduce a product? Enhance your business's image?

2. Decide what cause you want to align yourself with. This may be your toughest decision, considering all the options out there: children, the environment, senior citizens, homeless people, people with disabilities . . . the list goes on. Calabria suggests considering a cause that fits in with your products or services; for example, a manufacturer of women's clothing could get involved in funding breast cancer research.

3. Choose a nonprofit or other organization to partner with. Get to know the group, and make sure it's sound, upstanding, geographically convenient and willing to cooperate.

4. Design a program, and propose it to the nonprofit group. Besides laying out what you plan to accomplish, also include tangible indicators that will measure the program's success.

5. Negotiate an agreement with the organization.

6. Involve employees. Unless you get employees involved from the beginning, they won't be able to communicate the real caring involved in the campaign to customers.

7. Involve customers. Don't just do something good and tell your customers about it later. Get customers involved too. A sporting goods store could have customers bring in used equipment for children's shelter, then give them a 15% discount on new purchases.

From Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need, by Rieva Lesonsky and the staff of Entrepreneur Magazine (Entrepreneur Press)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Marketing

This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

Marketing

4 Strategies to Get More Clients for Your Marketing Agency Business