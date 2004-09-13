Market Planning Checklist
Use this list to develop your marketing plan.
Before you launch a marketing campaign, answer the following questions about your business and your product or service.
- Have you analyzed the total market for your product or service? Do you know which features of your product or service will appeal to different market segments?
- In forming your marketing message, have you described how your product or service will benefit your clients?
- Have you prepared a pricing schedule? What kinds of discounts do you offer, and to whom do you offer them?
- Have you prepared a sales forecast?
- Which media will you use in your marketing campaign?
- Do your marketing materials mention any optional accessories or added services that consumers might want to purchase?
- If you offer a product, have you prepared clear operating-and-assembly instructions if required? What kind of warranty do you provide? What type of customer service or support do you offer after the sale?
- Do you have product liability insurance?
- Is your packaging likely to appeal to your target market?
- If your product is one you can patent, have you done so?
- How will you distribute your product?
From Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need, by Rieva Lesonsky and the staff of Entrepreneur Magazine (Entrepreneur Press)