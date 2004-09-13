Marketing

Market Planning Checklist

Use this list to develop your marketing plan.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before you launch a marketing campaign, answer the following questions about your business and your product or service.

  • Have you analyzed the total market for your product or service? Do you know which features of your product or service will appeal to different market segments?
  • In forming your marketing message, have you described how your product or service will benefit your clients?
  • Have you prepared a pricing schedule? What kinds of discounts do you offer, and to whom do you offer them?
  • Have you prepared a sales forecast?
  • Which media will you use in your marketing campaign?
  • Do your marketing materials mention any optional accessories or added services that consumers might want to purchase?
  • If you offer a product, have you prepared clear operating-and-assembly instructions if required? What kind of warranty do you provide? What type of customer service or support do you offer after the sale?
  • Do you have product liability insurance?
  • Is your packaging likely to appeal to your target market?
  • If your product is one you can patent, have you done so?
  • How will you distribute your product?

From Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need, by Rieva Lesonsky and the staff of Entrepreneur Magazine (Entrepreneur Press)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Use Video in Every Step of Your Marketing Funnel

Marketing

10 Marketing Trends to Watch in 2019

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z