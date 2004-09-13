Market Planning Checklist

Use this list to develop your marketing plan.

September 13, 2004 2 min read

Before you launch a marketing campaign, answer the following questions about your business and your product or service.

Have you analyzed the total market for your product or service? Do you know which features of your product or service will appeal to different market segments?

In forming your marketing message, have you described how your product or service will benefit your clients?

Have you prepared a pricing schedule? What kinds of discounts do you offer, and to whom do you offer them?

Have you prepared a sales forecast?

Which media will you use in your marketing campaign?

Do your marketing materials mention any optional accessories or added services that consumers might want to purchase?

If you offer a product, have you prepared clear operating-and-assembly instructions if required? What kind of warranty do you provide? What type of customer service or support do you offer after the sale?

Do you have product liability insurance?

Is your packaging likely to appeal to your target market?

If your product is one you can patent, have you done so?

How will you distribute your product?

From Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need, by Rieva Lesonsky and the staff of Entrepreneur Magazine (Entrepreneur Press)