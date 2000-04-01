Trade Shows

Mark your calendar

April 1, 2000 2 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION INTERIORS EXPO

May 16-18, Cobo Conference/Exhibition Center, Detroit. Contact Bill Communications Inc., 1115 Northmeadow Dr., Roswell, GA 30076, (800) 241-9034.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

May 20-21, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

BEAD & BUTTON SHOW

June 1-4, Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Oregon. Everything that a beading enthusiast could want-beads, buttons, gems, polymer clay, jewelry, kits, books and equipment, as well as classes in all aspects of beading. All aspects of the show are free. Contact Offinger Management Co., 1100-H Brandywine Blvd., P.O. Box 3388, Zanesville, OH 43702-3388, (877) 644-6887.

COFFEE FEST

June 2-4, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Contact Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1158, Mercer Island, WA 98040, (800) 232-0083.

BOOK EXPO AMERICA

June 2-4, Los Angeles Convention Center. Books, supplies, and merchandising products for buyers and sellers. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos. Ltd., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 840-5614.

THE JCK INTERNATIONAL JEWELRY SHOW

June 2-6, Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos. Ltd., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 257-3626.

ALL CANDY EXPO

June 6-8, Navy Pier-Festival Hall, Chicago. Contact National Confectioners Assn., 7900 W. Park Dr., Suite A-320, McLean, VA 22102, (703) 790-5750.

CLEANTECH 2000

June 6-8, Las Vegas Convention Center. Industrial metal cleaning, equipment design and cleaning agents. Contact Beverly Loss, Witter Publishing Corp., 84 Park Ave., Selmington, NJ 08822, (908) 788-0343.

TUFF STUFF SUMMER CLASSIC

June 9-11, Virginia State Fair Grounds, Richmond, Virginia. Tuff Stuff will showcase card memorabilia and an autograph signing session with professional athletes. Contact Kristin Peterson, Krause Publications, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990-0001, (715) 445-2214, ext. 619.

PHOTOPLUS EXPO WEST 2000

June 15-17, Los Angeles Convention Center. The latest technological advancements in traditional and digital photography and imaging for the imaging and design industry. Contact PDN, 1515 Broadway, New York, NY, 10036, (212) 536-5222.

INTERNATIONAL COLLECTIBLE EXPO

June 22-25, Rosemont Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Contact Kristin Peterson, Krause Publications, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990-0001, (715) 445-2214, ext. 619.

SOUTHWEST FOODSERVICE EXPO

June 25-27, George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston. Contact Mario Melendez, Texas Restaurant Association, P.O. Box 1429, Austin, TX 78767, (800) 395-2872.