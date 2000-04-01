Trade Shows

Mark your calendar
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION INTERIORS EXPO

May 16-18, Cobo Conference/Exhibition Center, Detroit. Contact Bill Communications Inc., 1115 Northmeadow Dr., Roswell, GA 30076, (800) 241-9034.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

May 20-21, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

BEAD & BUTTON SHOW

June 1-4, Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Oregon. Everything that a beading enthusiast could want-beads, buttons, gems, polymer clay, jewelry, kits, books and equipment, as well as classes in all aspects of beading. All aspects of the show are free. Contact Offinger Management Co., 1100-H Brandywine Blvd., P.O. Box 3388, Zanesville, OH 43702-3388, (877) 644-6887.

COFFEE FEST

June 2-4, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Contact Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1158, Mercer Island, WA 98040, (800) 232-0083.

BOOK EXPO AMERICA

June 2-4, Los Angeles Convention Center. Books, supplies, and merchandising products for buyers and sellers. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos. Ltd., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 840-5614.

THE JCK INTERNATIONAL JEWELRY SHOW

June 2-6, Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos. Ltd., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 257-3626.

ALL CANDY EXPO

June 6-8, Navy Pier-Festival Hall, Chicago. Contact National Confectioners Assn., 7900 W. Park Dr., Suite A-320, McLean, VA 22102, (703) 790-5750.

CLEANTECH 2000

June 6-8, Las Vegas Convention Center. Industrial metal cleaning, equipment design and cleaning agents. Contact Beverly Loss, Witter Publishing Corp., 84 Park Ave., Selmington, NJ 08822, (908) 788-0343.

TUFF STUFF SUMMER CLASSIC

June 9-11, Virginia State Fair Grounds, Richmond, Virginia. Tuff Stuff will showcase card memorabilia and an autograph signing session with professional athletes. Contact Kristin Peterson, Krause Publications, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990-0001, (715) 445-2214, ext. 619.

PHOTOPLUS EXPO WEST 2000

June 15-17, Los Angeles Convention Center. The latest technological advancements in traditional and digital photography and imaging for the imaging and design industry. Contact PDN, 1515 Broadway, New York, NY, 10036, (212) 536-5222.

INTERNATIONAL COLLECTIBLE EXPO

June 22-25, Rosemont Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Contact Kristin Peterson, Krause Publications, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990-0001, (715) 445-2214, ext. 619.

SOUTHWEST FOODSERVICE EXPO

June 25-27, George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston. Contact Mario Melendez, Texas Restaurant Association, P.O. Box 1429, Austin, TX 78767, (800) 395-2872.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.