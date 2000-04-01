Wise Buys

Reviews of e-Citi's Bizzed.com, Virtual Media Technologies' DefendNet, and OpenOrders' OpenWeb Connect software
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Get Bizzed. If you're looking for a one-stop portal for all your small-business needs, try e-Citi's Bizzed.com. e-Citi, the e-commerce unit of Citigroup, formed this portal to help entrepreneurs gain access to big-business resources easily and securely. For example, the portal provides access to free support services from Citigroup, such as e-commerce capabilities; payroll and electronic banking; credit-card processing; postal services; financial services such as insurance and retirement plans; marketing and advertising support; and the procurement of business services at discounted prices.

Don't Get Hacked. If your Web site has already been hacked-or you just want to make sure it never happens in the first place-try DefendNet from Virtual Media Technologies. DefendNet provides outsourced administration, monitoring and reporting in one package, eliminating the time- and cost-intensive burden of managing network security in-house. The cost is $599 per month, with a one-time installation and configuration fee of $2,400.

Find the Missing Link. If you're like most e-tailers today, you're probably still trying to find the perfect medium for setting up shop on the Web and handling product and service orders. Well, look no further. OpenOrders Inc. has come up with OpenWeb Connect software, which enables Internet merchants to fulfill all their real-time order processing needs, including product fulfillment, inventory management and one-to-one marketing customer support. OpenWeb Connect is middleware (software that mediates between an application and a network) written in Java that allows a Web server to easily connect to an OpenOrders database for order processing or retrieval of customer service information. It requires Windows 95/98/NT.

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.

Contact Sources

Jupiter Communications, (800) 451-5790, www.jup.com

TALPX Inc., rhaddab@talpx.com, http://www.talpx.com

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.