Leading the disabled from unemployment to self-employment

April 1, 2000 1 min read

According to the latest statistics, about half of all working-age people with disabilities are unemployed. Recognizing this fact, the President's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities recently launched an initiative that will provide the disabled with resources to help them become self-employed.

Called the Small Business and Self-Employment Service, the initiative consists of a toll-free phone line people can call for consultations and a Web site where interested parties can find more information: http://janweb.icdi.wvu.edu/sbses. The site acts as clearinghouse with links to entities such as the SBA, Web sites aimed at homebased business and organizations serving the disabled. In addition to the Web site, prospective entrepreneurs can call (800) 526-7234.

Contact Source

President's Committee on Employment of People, (800) 526-7234, http://janweb.icdi.wvu.edu/sbses