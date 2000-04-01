Minneapolis

Use this incubator to hatch your business in 90 days or less.
You've heard of Garage.com and Idealab!-now there's Entrenaut, a Minneapolis incubator and holding company whose goal is to help new Internet companies get organized and launch in 90 days or less for $250,000 to $500,000.

The services provided through the incubator include office, management and infrastructure-building help. Prospective business owners do not need to locate their businesses in Minneapolis, but must be willing to relocate for the time it takes to launch the company.

The incubator's goal is to prepare firms to seek the next level of funding, and Entrenaut requires payment for their services in the form of a 2 to 60 percent ownership stake in the company.

In addition to working with start-ups, they also will resuscitate under-performing Web sites in the same time period and will also make equity-only investments in companies.

Interested entrepreneurs should contact Paul Crawford at (612) 362-8411 or e-mail him at pc@cj.com.

