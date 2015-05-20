Putting People Over Profit in Business and Life

May 20, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Sometimes you need to look far outside your circle to get insight on how to reach the next level.

I was in this position a couple of years ago.

I wasn’t learning anything new to market my business online.

And that’s when I met today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

Dale Partridge is an incredibly successful serial entrepreneur who has not only made several fortunes, but has spoken on stages like Facebook HQ, created a massive social media following, and is a new author.

But what I’ve learned from Dale about business, relationships, leadership, and life is beyond any of that.

In our conversation today, we talk about the best ways to interact with your employees to create an incredible culture, how to get essential feedback to course correct yourself, and what the role of fear is in making your startup a success.

I’ve been looking forward to introducing you to my dear friend Dale Partridge for a long time, and the wait is over in Episode 172.

