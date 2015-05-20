Putting People Over Profit in Business and Life
Sometimes you need to look far outside your circle to get insight on how to reach the next level.
I was in this position a couple of years ago.
I wasn’t learning anything new to market my business online.
And that’s when I met today’s guest on The School of Greatness.
Dale Partridge is an incredibly successful serial entrepreneur who has not only made several fortunes, but has spoken on stages like Facebook HQ, created a massive social media following, and is a new author.
But what I’ve learned from Dale about business, relationships, leadership, and life is beyond any of that.
In our conversation today, we talk about the best ways to interact with your employees to create an incredible culture, how to get essential feedback to course correct yourself, and what the role of fear is in making your startup a success.
I’ve been looking forward to introducing you to my dear friend Dale Partridge for a long time, and the wait is over in Episode 172.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- What principles the leaders of all big, successful businesses operate by
- What shifted for Dale after he took his focus off of money in business
- His method for firing people (makes the person feel like honored alumni instead of rejected)
- It’s okay to start your business solo (you don’t have to be good at working with a business partner)
- The difference between owning your business and your business owning you
- The 3 elements essential to a good startup
- How good design on your brand makes you more referrable
- Why Pinterest is the best marketing tool for Dale’s businesses currently
- “Live like no one else so that eventually you can live like no one else.” – Dave Ramsey
- What Dale’s biggest fear is
- Plus much more…