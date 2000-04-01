Southeast

New CD-ROM is a starting point for Web neophytes.
Customers of BellSouth and those in the phone company's service area who do not have a Web site can take advantage of the Internet for Business Program. This service offers e-mail and internet access for $99 a year and $9.99 a month for Web pages with the first six months free.

Those who sign up for the program will receive a free CD-ROM containing everything you'll need to set up your Web page. The one-page, 100 K Web site enables entrepreneurs to list their business name, address, e-mail and services, as well as put up a limited number of graphic images of products. Current BellSouth customers can add the cost of the service to their bills; others can pay by credit card.

For more information, call (800) 313-6589.

