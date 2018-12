Partner with the government's contractors.

April 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The SBA has created a new Web site where small firms and others can find subcontracting and teaming opportunities offered by federal prime contractors. When accessing http://web.sba.gov/subnet, you can search for opportunities by SIC or NAICS codes as well as keywords. You can also view the entire list.