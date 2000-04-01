California

Find the courses you need online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Need to take some business courses, but don't have the time? Want your employees to upgrade their skills? The California Virtual Campus (http://www.cvc.edu) may be the solution.

Coordinated by the El Camino College District, the California Virtual Campus Web site lists all the virtual courses offered by private and public post-secondary schools in the state. Once you find a course, the site will direct you to the appropriate college or university, where you can then register online.

Site coordinators expect to expand beyond the online catalog and offer virtual classes, which students could take directly through the Web site.

Contact Source

Chancellor's Office for California's Community Colleges, fax: (916) 323-9478, bjuzek@cccco.edu

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.