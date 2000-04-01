Find the courses you need online.

April 1, 2000 1 min read

Need to take some business courses, but don't have the time? Want your employees to upgrade their skills? The California Virtual Campus (http://www.cvc.edu) may be the solution.

Coordinated by the El Camino College District, the California Virtual Campus Web site lists all the virtual courses offered by private and public post-secondary schools in the state. Once you find a course, the site will direct you to the appropriate college or university, where you can then register online.

Site coordinators expect to expand beyond the online catalog and offer virtual classes, which students could take directly through the Web site.

Contact Source

Chancellor's Office for California's Community Colleges, fax: (916) 323-9478, bjuzek@cccco.edu