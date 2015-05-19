This Aromatic Alarm Clock Wakes You Up to the Sweet Smell of Money

May 19, 2015 3 min read

Waking up to the earsplitting screech of a traditional alarm clock is a pretty cruddy way to start the day. Incessant beeping doesn’t exactly get you out of bed on the right foot.

Channeling your inner drive and entrepreneurial passion, what if you could wake up instead to the motivating aroma of money? Cotton, linen, cash-money winnin’ -- the sweet smell of success.

Thanks to an 18-year-old French entrepreneur, you can. Guillaume Rolland has created a scent-emitting alarm clock called SensorWake. No lights. No sounds. It triggers our olfactory systems to wake us up.

And, for the business-minded among us, one of the scents he has made available is called “U.S. Dollar.” Wake up and smell the money, honey.

The Google Science Fair participant invented the compact essential oil diffuser-clock for the deaf and hearing-impaired -- and for people who simply have a tough time waking up to audible alarms. The idea came to him after a conversation with his father, who owns and operates a retirement home.

If the bouquet of bucks isn’t enough to shake the sleep from your eyes, maybe the bold aroma of coffee will. That’s the second best-simulated scent on the SensorWake morning menu, if you ask us. There’s also cut grass, rose, fig, mint, peach, toast, chocolate, strawberry and croissant.

To operate the patented aromatic alarm, you set your wake-up time, choose a SensorWake recyclable scented cartridge and pop it into the back of the sleek, white plastic-encased alarm clock. When your “alarm” silently goes off, your nose will know -- in theory at least.

Here’s how it works. Take a whiff:

You can set the rousing odors to be diffused for between 30 seconds and one minute at a time. The alarm is designed to perfume the room for up to 10 minutes, giving you ample time to yawn, stretch and smell the wafting a.m. awesome.

Whether whiffs of yummy, soothing smells are enough to wake up most people depends on their preferences. Trials Rolland conducted with a range of testers indicate that the odorous alarm is effective, having successfully awoken all of his subjects, including adults, teens, seniors and a deaf individual.

If you want your own SensorWake, you’ll have to hold your nose for a while. Per the alarm clock’s website, Rolland's gearing up to launch it on Kickstarter later this month.

