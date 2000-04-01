Reviews of Smart Online's Smart Attorney and Smart Business; eServices for Microsoft Office; Clickbook 2000; Proj Clock; and MailTracker's Postage $aver

April 1, 2000 3 min read

Get Smart

Smart Online has two products designed to make you a more effective entrepreneur. Smart Attorney ($69 street) is a comprehensive legal information resource that includes more than 3,800 legal forms and business letters to enable business owners to compose and prepare professional drafts of documents. Smart Business Plan ($69 street) promises to give a big advantage to business owners by developing professional, customized business and marketing plans. In addition, users can visit the Web site for up-to-date business information. Call (800) 791-1000 for details.

E-Bonus

Microsoft Office users can visit http://www.officeupdate.microsoft.com for the latest companion piece to this suite of products. Designed to help users get the most out of the Web, eServices for Microsoft Office is free and delivers Web publishing, unified messaging, Internet postage, language translation, research capabilities, and file storage and sharing for Office documents. E-Stamp is incorporated into eServices, letting users download and print postage via Microsoft Outlook. Another new product is Internet-based faxing and voice mail from eFax.com. For Office users who want to publish Word or PowerPoint pages on the Web, Microsoft has teamed with Web publishing companies to make this process seamless.

Publish This

If you do a lot of small publishing jobs, check out ClickBook 2000 from Blue Squirrel. This new version of the original ClickBook lets you turn documents, Web pages and computer files into double-sided printed books, brochures, greeting cards or CD covers. ClickBook 2000 intercepts pages going to print and puts them in the correct order for double-sided booklets and brochures. ClickBook 2000 recognizes most day-planner formats and has dozens of templates. Owners of the original ClickBook can update for $24.95 by calling (800) 403-0925. For new users, ClickBook 2000 costs $49.95 (street). Visit http://www.clickbook.com to download.

On The Clock

Proj Clock is an easy-to-use program made for anyone who has to charge time to different projects. Simply punch in and out for each project, and time is billed. A comments field lets you store notes, while running totals show the total time billed for the day. This program is unobtrusive and runs from the Windows system tray. One handy feature is the Project Pause button, which lets you pause and then resume billing. Proj Clock costs $25 (street); visit http://www.cyber-matrix.com for details.

Bulk Mail Made Easy

idataSoft has upgraded its MailTracker software with Postage $aver, a direct-mail marketing software package with bulk-mail capabilities. It lets you import and maintain mailing lists, as well as pre-sort and print envelopes, labels or cards. Once mailed, responses can be tracked. For details, call (310) 325-6041.