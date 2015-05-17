My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Content Marketing

Revamped Web Presence Helps flynas Secure 2014 As Its Best Performing Year So Far

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Revamped Web Presence Helps flynas Secure 2014 As Its Best Performing Year So Far
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you belong to the travel industry in the MENA region, and have ever questioned the need for a strong digital presence for your company, then just take a look at what happened to flynas after the Riyadh-headquartered low-cost airline revamped its website last year with the help of Sekari, a SEO content marketing agency. In March, the carrier reported a 303% boost in organic traffic to its website, a growth that, according to Sandra Fletcher, E-Commerce Director, flynas, played a key role in flynas’s record-breaking carriage of 6.5 million passengers in 2014, up from just 3.3 million in 2013. “The re-launch of flynas.com played a major role in propelling our passengers numbers,” Fletcher said. “Working with Sekari, we have more than tripled our online traffic via organic search, all part of outstanding success in 2014, the best year in flynas’ history.”

Image credit: flynas.

With his company adding more than 60 new pages of content to the site, Sekari’s Managing Director Lee Mancini also correlated flynas’ success with the changing face of the e-commerce market in the region. “Online spending in the MENA region is projected to grow from US$9 billion in 2012 to US$15 billion by 2015, and travel remains the biggest item bought online, with an average $1,521 spent each year per person,” Mancini explained. “In the fiercely competitive online travel market, knowing how to make your brand standout by consistently creating relevant and engaging content that ranks in search engines is more crucial than ever. flynas have understood that getting this right will enhance their online search performance, increase their audience engagement and ultimately boost their business results."

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

3 Reasons Tomorrow's Content Landscape Is Ripe (Ripe!) for Today's Entrepreneurs

Content Marketing

The How-To: Capture User Value With Digital Impressions

Content Marketing

4 Content Strategies Every 'Experiential' Campaign Needs