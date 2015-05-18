Apple to Make Several iPhones and Macs 'Obsolete' Next Month

May 18, 2015 2 min read

A leaked Apple document has confirmed plans to make several iPhones and Macs “obsolete” or “vintage” in June. The iPhone 3G as well as older iMacs and MacBook Pros are among a list of devices that will no longer be supported by Apple.

The move will take affect on June 9, 2015, and it will apply to devices in Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe, Japan, Latin America, and the U.S., Apple says. These are the devices on the list, which was obtained by 9to5Mac, that will become “obsolete”:

AirPort Express Base Station

iMac (20-inch, Mid 2007)

iMac (24-inch, Mid 2007)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2.4/2.2GHz)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, 2.4GHz)

XServe (Late 2006)

XServe RAID (SFP, Late 2004)

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3G (China)

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 3GS (China)

All four iPhone models — as well as the 17-inch MacBook Pro from Mid 2009 — will also become “vintage” in California and Turkey, which are markets where Apple is legally required to continue offering support.

However, in the other markets mentioned, the company will no longer service or repair these products through Apple retail stores or authorized service providers. If you own one of these and it needs repairing, then, you have just over one month to take it to Apple.

Apple typically makes products obsolete 5-7 years after it stopped manufacturing them, and it maintains a list of obsolete devices on its website.