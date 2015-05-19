My Queue

Apple

Apple Launches a 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Force Touch' and An Updated iMac

Apple Launches a 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Force Touch' and An Updated iMac
This story originally appeared on TechnoBuffalo

Apple announced two exciting changes to its Mac lineup today. The company is rolling out an upgraded 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Force Touch trackpad. It’s also offering a cheaper version of the Retina iMac.

The upgraded MacBook Pro doesn’t just add a new trackpad. It also offers 2.5 times as much flash storage, an extra hour of battery life (bringing that up to 9 hours of web browsing), and a faster performance overall thanks to AMD Radeon R9 M370X graphics. All that new hardware comes at a price though, and the upgraded laptop now costs between $1,999 and $2,499 depending on your exact configuration.

“The response to the new MacBook and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display has been amazing, and today we are thrilled to bring the new Force Touch trackpad, faster flash storage and longer battery life to the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display,” said Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller. “Customers love the groundbreaking iMac with Retina 5K display, and now with a new lower starting price, even more people can experience the best desktop we’ve ever made.”

Speaking of which, the new Retina iMac offers the same stunning display for as little as $1,999 by replacing Apple’s Fusion drive with a standard 1TB option. Meanwhile, Apple’s higher end 27-inch desktop has also dropped in price from $2,499 to $2,299.

Apple’s online store has already been updated to reflect the change. You can head over now to check out the new Mac options for yourself.

