Los Angeles Becomes Latest U.S. City to Approve a $15 Minimum Wage

Los Angeles has become the latest U.S. city to approve an increase to its minimum wage. The Los Angeles City Council voted 14-1 Tuesday in favor of raising the minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2020.

Other cities to make similar wage increases include Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco.

LA's minimum-wage increase is expected to affect as many as 800,000 workers, the Los Angeles Times reported. The move will require a final approval next month by LA mayor Eric Garcetti. If given the green light, the the first wage increase to $10.50 per hour could take effect by July 2016.

“That’s a monumental change in wages,” Jerry Newman, a professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Management, told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s going to have both an economic impact and a social impact.”

Other U.S. cities -- including New York City and Washington, D.C. -- also are considering proposals for minimum-wage increases to $15 per hour.

