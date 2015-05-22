My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Relationships

The Important Lesson for Entrepreneurs From a Quarterback's Fight for His Life

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Speaker and Maximum Performance Strategist. CEO of Matt Mayberry Enterprises
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Make sure you surround yourself with people who cheer you on in the midst of the battle -- no matter what it is you may be doing or fighting. Whether it is starting a new business, running a certain race or even fighting for your life like Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly once was, you can't rely solely on your own strength to get you through. 

Related: Entrepreneurship: It Takes a Village

Here is an edited excerpt from the new book, Kelly Tough, written by the daughter of Jim Kelly, Erin Kelly. 

Former teammates Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith went from helping raise the Bills’ score back when they all played together to raising my dad’s spirits when they came by the house to give him a sendoff as he left for New York City. He was gearing up for a six-week tour that was to include surgery, pain management, chemotherapy and radiation and it turned out to be very demoralizing. And yet in the throes of a very challenging time, even for one of the NFL’s toughest quarterbacks, all three of them also made the trip to visit him. 

I learned a lot from the way all of these former players and my dad's friends stepped right into his corner and went to battle with him, not on the gridiron as a teammate, but as brother who really loved my dad and put legs on that love (so to speak).  

We are not meant to do this life journey alone. We need something bigger than ourselves and we need each other. Every one of us will come against insurmountable circumstances and trials that will cause us to want to give up and call it quits. However, when we have an incredibly strong inner-circle of people who are willing to go to battle with us, absolutely nothing is impossible. 

Related: Running a Business While Dealing With a Personal Loss

You may not be fighting for your life like Jim Kelly was, but it certainly does show you how vitally important it is to have strong, courageous and like-minded individuals in your corner.

This celebrated and hall of fame athlete was used to being on top for most of his life, and then, in an instant, was fighting to live another day. When reading through the book and talking to those who were close to him, it’s incredible to hear that his inner-circle of loved ones is really what got him through the extreme pain of chemo treatments and the whole process as a whole.

All successful entrepreneurs and business leaders will tell you that a large part of their success is because of the people they surrounded themselves with and those that are on their team. When you feel like all is lost, when you are ready to give up and throw in the towel, it’s amazing the strength you find deep within when your team and those around you believe in you and is right by your side every step of the way.

Even though we may not be fighting against two separate bouts of cancer, we must learn this invaluable lesson from the great Jim Kelly: We are only as strong as the people around us.

Related: Build a Network That Will Be There When You Need It With These 3 Tips

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Relationships

The Relationship Between Integrity and Profitability

Relationships

8 Toxic Types of People You Should Keep Out of Your Life

Relationships

Are Entrepreneurs Doomed When it Comes to Finding Love?