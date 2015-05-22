Technology

'Treps Choice: Volkswagen's Touareg Boasts Form And Function

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Treps Choice: Volkswagen's Touareg Boasts Form And Function
Image credit: Al Nabooda Auto/Volkswagen
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After making quite a splash with its debut at the Beijing Auto Show earlier this year, the new 2015 Volkswagen Touareg is now all set to make its presence felt on UAE roads. The premium-class SUV is one of Volkswagen’s most successful vehicles in its portfolio, with over 70,000 people having bought a Touareg for themselves in the last year alone. For the 2015 version, drivers can look forward to a Touareg with a completely new front-end, which will include a redesigned grille and larger headlights. Color-conscious folk will be glad about the new palette being offered for the Touareg’s interior upholstery, as well as the two new fine wood accents. In terms of its drivability, the new SUV is staying true to the Touareg’s legacy of containing both “the comfortable dimensions of a luxury sedan and the dynamic attributes of a sports car,” says Thierry Seys, General Manager, Al Nabooda Automobiles, Volkswagen. “The spacious SUV’s latest model offers our valued customers an economical drive experience, whether on or off-road.”

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says TikTok Could Be Bigger Than Instagram

Technology

Elon Musk Expect's SpaceX's First Crewed Mission Between April and June

Technology

Microsoft to Go 'Carbon Negative' by 2030 to Combat Climate Change