'Treps Choice: Volkswagen's Touareg Boasts Form And Function

May 22, 2015

After making quite a splash with its debut at the Beijing Auto Show earlier this year, the new 2015 Volkswagen Touareg is now all set to make its presence felt on UAE roads. The premium-class SUV is one of Volkswagen’s most successful vehicles in its portfolio, with over 70,000 people having bought a Touareg for themselves in the last year alone. For the 2015 version, drivers can look forward to a Touareg with a completely new front-end, which will include a redesigned grille and larger headlights. Color-conscious folk will be glad about the new palette being offered for the Touareg’s interior upholstery, as well as the two new fine wood accents. In terms of its drivability, the new SUV is staying true to the Touareg’s legacy of containing both “the comfortable dimensions of a luxury sedan and the dynamic attributes of a sports car,” says Thierry Seys, General Manager, Al Nabooda Automobiles, Volkswagen. “The spacious SUV’s latest model offers our valued customers an economical drive experience, whether on or off-road.”