My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Emoji

'Bacon' and 'Drooling Face' Are Among the 38 New Emojis Arriving Next Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

If you haven’t already familiarized yourself with the 300 new emoji that debuted last month -- including a more racially diverse array of hands and faces -- there’s still time to brush up before yet another batch of characters arrives in June 2016

Unicode, a nonprofit organization that governs the representation of text in software products, has announced the addition of 38 new emoji, including ‘drooling face,’ ‘hand with first and index finger crossed,’ ‘shrug,’ ‘wilted flower,’ ‘avocado’ and more. Check out the full list here.

In some cases, the additions serve to equalize a “missing gender pair,” as Unicode puts it. A ‘man dancing’ will now complement the ever-popular sashaying woman, for instance, as ‘Mother Christmas’ will accompany Santa and the crowned princess emoji will finally get her ‘prince.’

Other emojis are being added to meet demand. A ‘selfie’ emoji, which shows a hand taking a selfie, has been requested by many top tech media outlets, Unicode noted, and is also the subject of hundreds of millions of Google searches.

Emojis may be fun and games, but Unicode takes its mission seriously. For three new bird emojis, including ‘eagle,’ ‘duck’ and ‘owl,’ the organization said it consulted with the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology to study bird-sighting data and determine the most desired species.

Related: For the First Time, an Emoji Has Been Named the Most Popular Word of the Year

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Emoji

The 10 Most Popular Emoji in Web Addresses

Emoji

Check Out the New Emoji Headed to Apple Devices

Emoji

Author Remakes Classic Books Using Emoji