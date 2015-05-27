How to Turn Your Passion Into a YouTube Phenomenon

May 27, 2015 2 min read

When someone has incredibly positive energy, it’s hard NOT to be excited about what they’re doing.

Such is the case with today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

I met Cassey Ho recently at her book launch party and was immediately impressed by what she has created by following her passion.

Not only does she run a top-rated fitness blog, Blogilates, but she has more than 2 million followers on her fitness YouTube channel, is a fashion designer, the #2 ranked fitness influencer online, and an incredibly smart and service-oriented woman.

I wanted to get her on the show to learn how she grew her brand and channel and the story is awesome.

Cassey talks about her super intense Asian upbringing (playing tennis, going to college to be a doctor, not being able to date) and how she bravely chose to follow her passion for fitness instead.

We cover the nuts and bolts of building a strong YouTube channel, how to deal with haters, and her plans for the future.

Welcome to the inspiration and joy that is Cassey Ho in Episode 178.

In This Episode, You Will Learn: