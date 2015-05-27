My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

How to Turn Your Passion Into a YouTube Phenomenon

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Turn Your Passion Into a YouTube Phenomenon
Image credit: Michal Ludwiczak | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

When someone has incredibly positive energy, it’s hard NOT to be excited about what they’re doing.

Such is the case with today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

I met Cassey Ho recently at her book launch party and was immediately impressed by what she has created by following her passion.

Not only does she run a top-rated fitness blog, Blogilates, but she has more than 2 million followers on her fitness YouTube channel, is a fashion designer, the #2 ranked fitness influencer online, and an incredibly smart and service-oriented woman.

I wanted to get her on the show to learn how she grew her brand and channel and the story is awesome.

Cassey talks about her super intense Asian upbringing (playing tennis, going to college to be a doctor, not being able to date) and how she bravely chose to follow her passion for fitness instead.

We cover the nuts and bolts of building a strong YouTube channel, how to deal with haters, and her plans for the future.

Welcome to the inspiration and joy that is Cassey Ho in Episode 178.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How Cassey got a following on YouTube (without meaning to)
  • How she got a full-ride scholarship to college by selling cookies at school
  • Her focus on service and how it propels her business and brand
  • What she does when she feels bad about her body
  • The story of how she proved to her parents that she could follow her passion and succeed
  • How to be a leader in your industry, but not a slave to it
  • The dangers of being too perfect for YouTube
  • Why she oversees the artistic direction of her products and brand even now
  • Why you need to create products from your YouTube channel and not just rely on views and ads
  • Plus much more…

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

10 Secrets to Finding a Job You Love

Passion

Do What You Love

Passion

How to Successfully Transition From Passion to Passion in Business