How to Turn Your Passion Into a YouTube Phenomenon
When someone has incredibly positive energy, it’s hard NOT to be excited about what they’re doing.
Such is the case with today’s guest on The School of Greatness.
I met Cassey Ho recently at her book launch party and was immediately impressed by what she has created by following her passion.
Not only does she run a top-rated fitness blog, Blogilates, but she has more than 2 million followers on her fitness YouTube channel, is a fashion designer, the #2 ranked fitness influencer online, and an incredibly smart and service-oriented woman.
I wanted to get her on the show to learn how she grew her brand and channel and the story is awesome.
Cassey talks about her super intense Asian upbringing (playing tennis, going to college to be a doctor, not being able to date) and how she bravely chose to follow her passion for fitness instead.
We cover the nuts and bolts of building a strong YouTube channel, how to deal with haters, and her plans for the future.
Welcome to the inspiration and joy that is Cassey Ho in Episode 178.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- How Cassey got a following on YouTube (without meaning to)
- How she got a full-ride scholarship to college by selling cookies at school
- Her focus on service and how it propels her business and brand
- What she does when she feels bad about her body
- The story of how she proved to her parents that she could follow her passion and succeed
- How to be a leader in your industry, but not a slave to it
- The dangers of being too perfect for YouTube
- Why she oversees the artistic direction of her products and brand even now
- Why you need to create products from your YouTube channel and not just rely on views and ads
- Plus much more…