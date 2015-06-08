My Queue

Time Management

8 Do's and Don'ts of Health, Happiness and Success (Infographic)

Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of Lemonly
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If the headline on this post caught your eye, chances are, you believe in the power of change. You believe you have room to grow and improve your life. Belief and opportunity will take you a long way, but just where do you start? 

There is no treasure map to success in life. And there is more than one way to succeed. That's what makes life so exciting. I've read hundreds of articles and dozens of books, yet the perfect blueprint to success is elusive. Still, I keep searching and trying every day. What I have learned to be true is that experiences and building good habits will help you develop a foundation for success. It's all about the journey.

Try new things. Take care of your body. Ask questions. Don't ignore your need to sleep. Find time to think. These lessons and more are in the infographic below, along with over 50 tips to health, happiness, and success in the new Point Letter ebook

Click to Enlarge

50 Do's and Don'ts of Health, Happiness and Success (Infographic)

