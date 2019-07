Doing Digi Right: Hubb Media Gives Brands The Marketing Foundation They Need

May 28, 2015 5 min read

"The growing influence of websites like Facebook, Twitter and TripAdvisor inspired us to launch Hubb Media ," says founder and CEO Chris Johnstone. He noticed that large brands are going the extra mile to digitally develop their own fan communities beyond the typical means of using social networks, and thought that smaller businesses could use that extra push as well. Johnstone, of Scottish origin earned a

Joint Honors Degree in Marketing and Economics from Strathclyde University in Glasgow, and comes from a family of entrepreneurs that were a source of inspiration: "I was surrounded by family members who ran their own businesses and I knew by the time I left university I wanted to follow in their footsteps."

So what is Hubb Media? Johnstone explains that the startup's goal is to "help brands improve the performance of their digital assets (websites and apps), by harnessing the power of content marketing, social media and user-generated content." Hubb Media provides three services, still considered "beta products." The first, Content Hubb, focuses on keeping web visitors engaged on a brand's website, keeping them on as long as possible and reducing bounce rate. The second, Review Hubb, is a "peer-to-peer review platform" which helps brands link satisfied customers with potential ones with a goal to increase sales and so on. Finally, Social Hubb, their most popular product, is "a content aggregation platform that allows brands to curate, moderate and publish social media con- tent on their own website and apps."

Developing Hubb Media required tons of research, and Johnstone says that their due diligence included spending a good amount of time studying various in- dustries like tourism, retail and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods). They also took a look at internet giants like Facebook and Trip Advisor. Johnstone claims that the venture wasn't capital intensive, despite claiming that a successful "SAAS" (Software As A Service) business is a capital-intensive project. "It is however a low cost business model for a startup. There is no real cap-ex and you can scale the business as you grow." He mentions Hubb Media being bootstrapped to a Dubai-based digital agency while the products were in develop- ment stage. When it comes to costs, it all boils down to a few that are common in the startup world: "Salaries are our main overhead, followed by rent and license fees." Hubb Media has a team of five in Dubai Media City with four Cairo-based developers, and they are already transcending more borders as they are "also just about to open a small business development office in India." Though they've bootstrapped to kick things off, they're now ready to start raising their first investment round, having launched several products and generated revenue. The founder forecasts a 44% annual rate of return over the next five years.