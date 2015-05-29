My Queue

Mergers and Acquisitions

U.S. Dealmaking at Record Year-to-Date High

This story originally appeared on Reuters

Dealmaking in the United States has made its strongest start to a year since Reuters records began in 1980, climbing 52 percent year on year to $746.9 billion in the Jan. 1 to May 28 period.

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity was boosted this week when Charter Communications said it would acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable for $56 billion and Avago Technologies agreed to buy rival chipmaker Broadcom Corp for $37 billion.

The Time Warner deal also propelled cable M&A up 42 percent year on year to $97.2 billion.

Morgan Stanley, which advised Time Warner Cable on its second approach from Charter Communications, along with Citi, Allen & Co and Centerview, tops the list of U.S. M&A advisers.

Global M&A activity is up 35 percent from the same period in 2014, with $1.7 trillion of deals having been struck.

(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by David Goodman)

