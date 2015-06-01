My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Medicine

This MIT Grad Is Changing Medicine With a Needle-Covered Pill

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This MIT Grad Is Changing Medicine With a Needle-Covered Pill
Image credit: Lemelson-MIT Program.
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While medical injections are unpleasant and inconvenient, they’re also necessary for people with illnesses like diabetes. But that might not be true for too much longer.

Carl Schoellhammer, 28, has created a pill that would render syringes unnecessary. A graduate student at MIT, he recently won $15,000 at the Lemelson-MIT National Collegiate Student Prize in the health-care category.  “When I received the phone call [telling me I’d won], I made them tell me three times to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” he says.

His prize-winning innovation is the Microneedle Pill (mPill), an ingestible capsule covered in microneedles -- that is, needles so small that they’re measured in microns. The pill allows drugs that are typically injected to be delivered directly into the gastrointestinal tract.

Image credit: Lemelson-MIT Program.

Related: Google's Next Goal: Trying to Improve Robot-Assisted Surgery

“The GI tract is a dense network of blood capillaries,” Schoellhammer explains. “The outer layer is a bit of a barrier so the needles are a nice way to introduce a drug into the tissue and then it diffuses and you get systemic delivery.”  In layman’s terms: the drug gets into your system faster than it would if administered via injection.

Although an image of the pill that was used in testing might remind people of a cactus or a porcupine, the plan is for the pill to be smaller and coated when it hits the market. The coating will dissolve in stomach acid, freeing the needles to introduce the medicine. Once the drugs are delivered, the capsule can pass through the body safely. In the future, though, Schoellhammer hopes he can create the needles out of crystallized sugar.

The mPill took an estimated three years to go from concept to prototype, and it’ll be approximately another three to five years before the product is on the market. In the meantime, the innovation has garnered attention. Schoellhammer says that he’s in talks with with a few pharmaceutical companies about the mPill, and he hopes to market it as a diagnostic technology that can be used for a wide range of injections such as insulin and growth hormones. As it turns out, pharmaceutical giant Novartis announced this week that it’s testing similar technology through a collaboration with a startup called Rani Therapeutics.

Related: The 10 Most Influential Leaders in Tech Right Now

Needle-covered pills aren’t the only thing up Schoellhammer’s sleeve. He’s working on the Ultrasound Probe (uProbe), a handheld device inserted suppository-style that uses ultrasound waves to push medicine into the tissues of the GI tract. This allows the body to absorb the medicine faster.

Image credit: Lemelson-MIT Program.

Schoellhammer sees this being helpful for the 1 million people in the United States who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) as well as other conditions. While he wants to advance the uProbe further and conduct more animal testing, he estimates the product can be on the market in five years.

This is a lot of information to digest, but don’t worry -- this brilliant scientist is probably already working on a way to make it easier.

Related: Meet Amelia, the AI Platform That Could Change the Future of IT

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Medicine

How Cyril Moukarzel Is Using DNA to Create the Future of Personalized Medicine

Can a Cannabis-Based Drug Help Treat Dementia?

Medicine

Ebola Vaccine Shown to Be 'Highly Effective'