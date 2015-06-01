My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

Foursquare Integrates Uber Ride-Hailing Service Directly In Its Mobile App

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Foursquare Integrates Uber Ride-Hailing Service Directly In Its Mobile App
Image credit: denniscrowley.com
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

Button, a New York City startup that works to strengthen connections between apps, has announced a partnership today whereby it will integrate Uber’s ride-hailing services directly into Foursquare’s mobile-discovery app.

For instance, when a Foursquare user discovers a restaurant, bar or shop that seems of interest, a "Ride there with Uber" button now appears onscreen, enabling browsers to hail a ride with a single tap.

“Button's technology automatically pulls information from the Foursquare app, and deep links this content into Uber, sending traffic seamlessly from one app experience to another,” Button said in a press release.

In addition to Uber, Foursquare also counts integrations with GrubHub Seamless for food and allows users to make restaurant reservations via OpenTable.

A Foursquare representative declined to comment on the financial breakdown of its partnership with Uber. But one-year-old Button did say it receives a commission for every sale driven through its network of 12 partner apps, which includes on-demand beauty service Glamsquad and restaurant reservation maker Resy.

Related: Foursquare's Dennis Crowley on Shutting Out the Noise

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today

Apps

12 Alarm Clock Apps That Will Get Your Butt Out of Bed

Apps

3 Lesser Known App Marketplaces for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Build an App Business