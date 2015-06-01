Foursquare Integrates Uber Ride-Hailing Service Directly In Its Mobile App

June 1, 2015 1 min read

Button, a New York City startup that works to strengthen connections between apps, has announced a partnership today whereby it will integrate Uber’s ride-hailing services directly into Foursquare’s mobile-discovery app.

For instance, when a Foursquare user discovers a restaurant, bar or shop that seems of interest, a "Ride there with Uber" button now appears onscreen, enabling browsers to hail a ride with a single tap.

“Button's technology automatically pulls information from the Foursquare app, and deep links this content into Uber, sending traffic seamlessly from one app experience to another,” Button said in a press release.

In addition to Uber, Foursquare also counts integrations with GrubHub Seamless for food and allows users to make restaurant reservations via OpenTable.

A Foursquare representative declined to comment on the financial breakdown of its partnership with Uber. But one-year-old Button did say it receives a commission for every sale driven through its network of 12 partner apps, which includes on-demand beauty service Glamsquad and restaurant reservation maker Resy.

