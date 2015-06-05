Today Is National Doughnut Day. Here's Where to Get Deals.

June 5, 2015 3 min read

If you love doughnuts, today is your lucky day.

National Doughnut Day is traditionally celebrated the first Friday of June, which this year falls on June 5. The celebration was first established by the Chicago Salvation Army in 1938 to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

Decades later, doughnut chains are still eager to get in on the celebration. Here are eight places to go get your doughnut fix with special deals this Friday.

Dunkin' Donuts

If you buy a beverage at Dunkin' this Friday, feel free to also grab a doughnut. The free doughnut bonanza will last all day, with Dunkin' Donuts making the offer available at locations around the world.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is serving up free doughnuts – one per guest – to celebrate the holiday on June 5. According to the company, more than 100,000 people claimed free Krispy Kreme doughnuts last year.

Entenmann's

One lucky Entenmann's customer has the chance to win free doughnuts for a year, with a Facebook sweepstakes. For every person who enters the "National Donut Day Free Donuts for a Year" sweepstakes, Entenmann's will donate $1 to The Salvation Army. Additionally, the bakery recently released a new line of "All-American" doughnuts to celebrate the holiday: the Rich Frosted Patriotic Donut, Entenmann's classic Rich Frosted Donut topped with red, white and blue sprinkles.

Cumberland Farms

The convenience store is offering a free doughnut to customers who purchase a coffee (hot or iced) or a Chill Zone beverage from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday. Coffee at Cumberland Farms is only 99 cents, for any size, while Chill Zone beverages are 89 cents, so it's definitely a deal.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts

The doughnut franchise is serving up one of its signature flavors for free to celebrate the holiday at participating locations. Customers will be able to pick up one OC Sand – a honey glazed doughnut dusted with cinnamon sugar – free of charge all day on Friday.

Tim Hortons

Customers can get a free doughnut with any purchase at Tim Hortons if they print or show the Facebook offer for the celebration on Friday. This marks the sixth year the chain has participated in National Doughnut Day.

LaMar's Donuts

The chain, which was founded 55 years ago, will be giving away free doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Like other doughnut chains, LaMar's is encouraging customers to donate to The Salvation Army to celebrate the holiday and reduce child hunger.

Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube locations in the Houston, Philadelphia and Florence, S.C., areas will be giving away not only complimentary doughnuts, but also free tire air pressure checks this Friday. The connection: when drivers get their air pressure checked regularly, they're less likely to have to use their "donut tires," or their small spare tires.

