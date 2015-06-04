My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

A Drone Unlike Any You've Ever Seen

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Drone Unlike Any You've Ever Seen
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
3 min read

If I saw one of these flying overhead, I'd much sooner duck and call animal control than think I was being surveilled. But this is no living animal.

A team of engineering professors at the University of Illinois are working on a fully autonomous drone like you've never seen before. It looks and flies just like a living bat. No joke. Bats were the inspiration behind the architecture of these drones because of "their unrivaled agility and maneuverability during flight," the university says.

“When a bat flaps its wings, it’s like a rubber sheet,” professor Seth Hutchinson said on the school's website. “It fills up with air and deforms. And then when the wing gets to the end of its motion, that rubber wing pushes the air out when it springs back into place. So you get this big amplification of power that comes just from the fact you are using flexible membranes inside the wing itself.”

Related: What the Heck Are Drones Good For, Anyway?

In other words, it's a drone that's equal parts powerful and power efficient. The professors say their bat drones should have longer battery power than traditional quadcopter drones "because of their ability flap and glide instead of relying on constantly rotating propellers."

Take a look at the drones in action. They're fascinating and, despite the upbeat music in the video, also a little frightening.

OK, so people are creating bat drones. Now what? The professors plan on using the bats to monitor progress on construction sites.

“Building construction projects are complicated, and rarely do they happen the way they are intended to happen,” Hutchinson said. “Keeping track of whether the building is being put together the right way at the right time is not trivial. So the bats would fly around, pay attention, and compare the building information model to the actual building that’s being constructed.”

Related: Senators Push Bill to Legalize Commercial Drones

The professors believe their robo-bats could also someday be used for delivering packages, should such regulations be passed.

Between drones that fly like bats and robots that run like cheetahs, well, what's next? If you don't believe me about the cheetah thing, see what I mean here. It's crazy stuff.

Related: These Giant Robotic Ants Could One Day Replace Factory Workers

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses

Virtual Reality

5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth

Far Out Tech

Check Out This Homemade, Real-Life Captain America Shield