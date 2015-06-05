'Treps Choice: The Jaguar XE S Makes For An Interesting (And Agile) Ride

June 5, 2015 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Want to be aerodynamic? Want to feel control and seamless response times? Then we suggest taking the new Jaguar XE S for a spin so you too can experience the precision handling. The lightweight, slick-lined body, and second look-worthy interiors do make for a fashion-forward executive statement, but the ergonomics of the interior and exterior engineering is what we find most impressive. Tailored to the investment savvy luxury-lover, the newest vehicle in the range is great for maintaining owner affordability, and if you’re eco (and wallet) conscious, the XE S is fuel efficient and low on emissions. And now for the specs: go 0-60 in 4.9 seconds with the supercharged 3.0 liter V6 engine, and eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift controls. Switching lanes has never been so… stimulating.