'Treps Choice: The Jaguar XE S Makes For An Interesting (And Agile) Ride

'Treps Choice: The Jaguar XE S Makes For An Interesting (And Agile) Ride
Image credit: Jaguar MENA
Entrepreneur Staff
Want to be aerodynamic? Want to feel control and seamless response times? Then we suggest taking the new Jaguar XE S for a spin so you too can experience the precision handling. The lightweight, slick-lined body, and second look-worthy interiors do make for a fashion-forward executive statement, but the ergonomics of the interior and exterior engineering is what we find most impressive. Tailored to the investment savvy luxury-lover, the newest vehicle in the range is great for maintaining owner affordability, and if you’re eco (and wallet) conscious, the XE S is fuel efficient and low on emissions. And now for the specs: go 0-60 in 4.9 seconds with the supercharged 3.0 liter V6 engine, and eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift controls. Switching lanes has never been so… stimulating.

Jaguar XE S (Interior) Source: Jaguar MENA

