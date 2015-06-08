5 Golden Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'Entourage'

June 8, 2015 4 min read

Yes, I’ll admit it -- I watched Entourage -- it was my guilty pleasure, as I’m sure it was for many entrepreneurs. If you’re like me and watched HBO’s series religiously throughout its eight seasons, you have been waiting for the movie ever since the final episode aired on Sept. 11, 2011.

I saw the Entourage movie on its release date and I can say I wasn’t disappointed -- it delivered exactly what I expected. After watching the movie I started to think about how there are some valuable lessons mixed in with the partying and wild lifestyle that the series depicted. Here are five entrepreneurial lessons we can take away from Entourage.

1. The people you surround yourself with contribute to your success.

Vincent Chase was the star, but a lot of his success was due to the company he kept around him -- Johnny Drama, Turtle, Ari Gold and Eric Murphy all contributed to his success. They were there for him during the ups as well as the downs -- and always had his best interest in mind.

You want to make sure that you surround yourself with like-minded people that won’t interfere with your goals. The company you keep should be there for you when times are tough in addition to being there to celebrate the victories.

2. You should always think big.

Entourage is based around Vincent Chase, an A-list movie star and his childhood friends from Queens, NY. They all moved out to Los Angeles to “make it” in Hollywood. The media glamorizes Hollywood, just like they do successful startups such as Snapchat and Instagram.

The truth is, there are more failures than successes -- both in Hollywood and in the startup world. Those that do succeed and “make it” do so because they thought big and went for it. You have to believe in yourself 100 percent -- because there are going to be times when people doubt you. Never let self-doubt enter your mind and stop you from thinking big.

3. You have to be prepared to take multiple falls before getting your big break.

Johnny Drama was the definition of a struggling Hollywood actor. He was often overlooked for roles and many of the insignificant roles he did land were because of his younger, famous brother. He never let any of the low moments stop him -- in the back of his mind he was an actor destined for greatness. I’m not going to spoil the end of the movie -- but I’ll just say that Johnny Drama’s persistence pays off in the end.

You have to be willing to fall flat on your face to reach your goals. When defeat is looking you in your eyes the easiest thing to do is to quit. Most do. The ability to get back up after falling on your face is what separates the failures from the success stories.

4. Your instinct is right more than it is wrong -- don’t bet against it.

Throughout the entire Entourage series, all of the main characters constantly faced challenges and major decisions regarding their career choices.

Nobody ever packed it up and went home -- they all felt like they could overcome anything thrown their way, and thanks to the magic of Hollywood, everything turned out fine.

In the real world, if your "gut" feeling is telling you something, you need to follow it -- and learn to trust your instincts. Several of the decisions I have made regarding the growth of my online marketing agency as well as the launch of my new project have all been based on my instinct.

5. Don’t forget to have fun.

Entourage depicted the Hollywood lifestyle, filled with partying and good times. Each character always had time for fun and they never turned down an opportunity to have a great time with their friends and family.

You have to be able to turn work-mode off, even for just a little bit. Stepping back to live in the moment will help you avoid burning out and keep your inner-battery charged.

