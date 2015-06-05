My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Security

U.S. Officials Report Massive Breach of Federal Personnel Data

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
U.S. Officials Report Massive Breach of Federal Personnel Data
Image credit: Pixabay
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

The federal government is notifying millions of employees as it works to assess the impact of a massive data breach involving the agency that handles security clearances and employee records.

A foreign entity or government is believed to be behind the cyber attack. U.S. officials are investigating whether Chinese hackers were involved, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

"The FBI is working with our interagency partners to investigate this matter. We take all potential threats to public and private sector systems seriously, and will continue to investigate and hold accountable those who pose a threat in cyberspace," an FBI spokesman told CNBC.
Read More How much are your records worth on the black market?

A congressional aide familiar with the situation, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to discuss it, says the Office of Personnel Management and the Interior Department were hacked. A second U.S. official who also declined to be identified said the data breach could potentially affect every federal agency.

The OPM plans to notify approximately 4 million individuals whose personally identifiable information (PII) may have been compromised in the breach, the agency said in a release.
"Since the investigation is on-going, additional PII exposures may come to light; in that case, OPM will conduct additional notifications as necessary," the release said.

The White House was considering a public announcement of the breach Thursday night or Friday morning, the second official said.

The OPM is the human resources department for the federal government, and issues security clearances.

The federal division said it has recently worked on an "aggressive effort" to update its cybersecurity. As a result of these initiatives, in April the department detected the breach affecting its IT systems and data, the OPM release said.

The hacking "predated the adoption of the tougher security controls," the release said.

Dow Jones reported that a government source called the breach one of the largest thefts of government data ever.

—The Associated Press, Reuters and CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Security

Beef up Your Online Privacy With Private Internet Access VPN

Security

Protect Your Personal and Business Data With This Discounted VPN

Security

Keep Your Browsing Data Private With This VPN