My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

How to Watch Apple's WWDC Event Today

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Apple fanboys and other tech enthusiasts, start your engines. Today is Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT.

Perhaps the most talked-about announcement that's expected from Apple today is the creation of a new streaming music service -- a re-worked version of Beats Music. The service is expected to cost $10 a month. Apple could make only a handful of songs available for free listening, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Will it be a Spotify-killer? We'll have to wait and see.

Related: In 'Year of Apple Pay,' Many Top Retailers Remain Skeptical

Also expected to be announced today is iOS 9, the latest version of Apple's operating system. There could also be more details about products like Apple Watch and Apple Pay.

You didn't receive an invite to attend the event in person? Fret not. You can watch the free livestream here, as long as you or a friend or co-worker is doing so on an Apple device. Here arer the browser and hardware requirements, courtesy of Apple: 

Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later; Safari on iOS 6.0 or later. Streaming via Apple TV requires second- or third-generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later.

Enjoy!

Related: The First Products That Support Apple's HomeKit Have Arrived

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Jony Ive Reportedly Felt That Tim Cook Wasn't Interested in Design

Apple

iPhone Designer Jony Ive to Leave Apple to Start His Own Firm

Apple

Developers File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple over App Store