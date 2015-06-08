At WWDC, Apple Shows Off iOS 9

June 8, 2015 3 min read

There’s a new version of iOS on the way. At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, Apple unveiled iOS 9, the next generation of its mobile operating system. The newest version of the OS comes with an upgrade to Siri, as well as upgrades to some of the OS’ native apps and services.

Here’s a look at what’s in store:

Siri Upgrades

Siri now makes more proactive suggestions based on the time of day it is or where you are. For instance, when you plug in your headphones in the morning, it might launch your running music, while if you connect it to your car, it might load an audio book instead.

Siri can set reminders from messages so, for instance, if your wife texts and asks you to bring home milk, you can ask Siri to remind you by just saying “Remind me about this” while reading the text. In iOS 9, the service will be able to look in your email and guess who an unknown incoming caller might be.

Apple Pay

Apple Pay will available in more than 1 million locations by next month, Apple said. Now the company is bringing the mobile payment service to the United Kingdom as well. In iOS 9, Apple is getting rid of Passbook, replacing it with a new app called Wallet that will put credit, debit, and loyalty cards all together in same place as well as things like tickets and boarding passes you might currently use Passbook for.

Notes

Notes is getting a number of larger upgrades with iOS 9. Now you can insert images in notes, add checklists, and draw sketches within the app.

Maps

Apple Maps is finally getting public transit information. Apple is launching transit information for trains, buses and subways in 10 larger cities including New York, San Francisco, London and Beijing.

Side-by-Side Multitastking

With iOS 9, Apple is now supporting side-by-side multitasking on the iPad. Using a feature called “slider” you’ll be able to slide a new app onto the screen beside an existing one. So, you could be reading your email and then slide your messages onto the right side of the page and view both at the same time. Both apps have multitouch support and can be interacted with separately.

With video, you’re able to watch a video in a small square on the screen on top of another app. You can adjust the size of the video window, and move it to anywhere on the screen you want, include off the side if you’d rather just listen.

‘News’

With iOS 9, Apple is also launching a new app called News. The company has partnered with a number of large publishers to create a Flipboard-like experience for reading news on the iPad. The service will work with any web link, but works best with content specifically built for the app.

