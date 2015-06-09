Waitress Buys Dinner for Customers Whose Daughter Died

June 9, 2015 2 min read

Sometimes, the service industry can spark your faith in humanity.

Last week, when Debbie Davis Riddle and her husband, Shaun, were eating at the West Side Café, in Fort Worth, Texas, a waitress who recognized the couple as regulars asked them about their infant daughter. Riddle told the waitress, Kayla Lane, that their daughter, Glory, died in May.

At the end of the meal, instead of bringing the Riddles their check, Lane brought a note saying their ticket had been paid for and that The West Side was sorry for their loss.



"We hear so much negativity on the news and so that is why I felt led to share this story in hopes that Kayla and this restaurant will get some good recognition," Riddle wrote about the incident on Facebook.

Her wish seems to be coming true: the photo of the note has since gained more than 15,000 likes and 9,600 shares.

