Managing Employees

Tell Us: What's the Strangest Thing You've Found an Employee Doing on the Job?

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

We all have the crazy work story we trot out at dinner parties – the outrageous anecdote that sounds like it could have been a storyline on The Office, perhaps drawn from a holiday party gone awry or a company retreat that had a dearth of Internet access.

Job site CareerBuilder recently asked more than 2,000 hiring managers to share the oddest thing employees have been caught doing while on the clock. The results range from the more benign – searching for cat photos (we've all done it, don't lie) and taking naps (granted, in this case it was on the boss's couch) – to the straight-up crazy, like taking a drone out for a test drive around the office and testing out hypnosis skills on smoker colleagues to get them to quit.

Other examples include:

  • An employee who decided to take a sponge bath in the bathroom sink.
  • An employee who was supposed to be out making deliveries and hit up a tanning salon instead.
  • An employee who thought it would be a good idea to search for a mail order bride on their work computer.
  • An employee who actually sabotaged a coworker's tires.
  • An employee who had a nip of vodka at their desk while catching up on their Netflix queue.

We want to hear from you. What's the strangest thing you've found an employee or co-worker doing at work? Let us know in the comments or on Facebook and Twitter. 
 

Tell us: What is the weirdest thing you've seen an employee or coworker do on the job?

Posted by Entrepreneur on Thursday, June 11, 2015


 

