The Executive Selection: Burberry Brit Splash

The Executive Selection: Burberry Brit Splash
Image credit: Burberry
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 A new take on Burberry Brit for men, the launch of Splash has come just in time for those steeling themselves for the long (and hot) Gulf summer. Burberry Brit Splash is crisp and clean- the eau de toilette is described as an “aquatic” with notes of rosemary, vetiver and moss. A bracing scent with masculine anchor accords? Yes, sir!

