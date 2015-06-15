My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

Target to Sell Its Pharmacy, Clinics Businesses to CVS for Nearly $2 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said it will acquire Target Corp's U.S. pharmacy and clinics businesses for about $1.9 billion to boost sales and prescription volumes.

CVS said it will acquire more than 1,660 Target pharmacies across 47 states and operate them through a store-within-a-store format and every new Target store that offer pharmacy services will include a CVS pharmacy.

Target's nearly 80 clinics will be rebranded as MinuteClinic and CVS will open up to 20 new clinics in Target stores within three years of the deal closing, the companies said in a statement.

CVS's shares were up 0.4 percent at $102.65 in premarket trading on Monday, while Target's were flat at $79.50.

The two companies said they plan to develop five to 10 small-format stores – branded as TargetExpress and including a CVS pharmacy – over two years after the deal closes, which is expected near the end of 2015.

CVS said it will finance the deal through debt. To lower its leverage ratio the company said it would reduce its 2015 share repurchase target to $5 billion from $6 billion.

The reduced stock buyback target led the company to cut its 2015 adjusted earnings forecast by about 1 cent per share and 2016 forecast by about 4 cents per share.

The deal will reduce 2016 adjusted earnings by about 6 cents per share, CVS said.

Barclays is CVS's financial adviser, while Target's is Goldman Sachs.

CVS's legal adviser is Fried Frank and regulatory adviser is Dechert LLP. Target's legal advisers are Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and Dorsey & Whitney.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

Refrigerated Protein Bar Company Perfect Snacks Acquired by a Multibillion-Dollar Food Giant

Acquisitions

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition