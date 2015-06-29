How to Start Using Explainer Videos (Infographic)

June 29, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on KISSmetrics



Tell me if you’ve experienced this problem. After sitting at your computer for a couple of hours writing copy for your product/service, you have your first draft complete. Then you realize it’s over 1,000 words long, and no one is going to read it.

For many companies, explaining a product/service through text can seem like writing a book. That’s why video has become so appealing, and why it has been widely adopted as a means of explaining an offering.

There are a few advantages video has over text-based copy:

Visuals help people understand

You can convey more information in the same amount of time

In general, people are more likely to watch video than read text

Given these benefits, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many marketers achieve a conversion boost after implementing an explainer video. Tech products like Slack, Salesforce, Crazy Egg, and Help Scout are all currently running videos on their homepages for a reason. Why not give it a try?

Today’s infographic provides guidance on why videos work so well, the different types of videos (along with how much they cost), and tips for producing a great video.

If you don’t produce in-house, check out firms like Demo Duck, Grain and Mortar,Switch Video, or Sean Duran. All are quality producers and will deliver excellent work.