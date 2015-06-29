How to Start Using Explainer Videos (Infographic)
Tell me if you’ve experienced this problem. After sitting at your computer for a couple of hours writing copy for your product/service, you have your first draft complete. Then you realize it’s over 1,000 words long, and no one is going to read it.
For many companies, explaining a product/service through text can seem like writing a book. That’s why video has become so appealing, and why it has been widely adopted as a means of explaining an offering.
There are a few advantages video has over text-based copy:
- Visuals help people understand
- You can convey more information in the same amount of time
- In general, people are more likely to watch video than read text
Given these benefits, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many marketers achieve a conversion boost after implementing an explainer video. Tech products like Slack, Salesforce, Crazy Egg, and Help Scout are all currently running videos on their homepages for a reason. Why not give it a try?
Today’s infographic provides guidance on why videos work so well, the different types of videos (along with how much they cost), and tips for producing a great video.
If you don’t produce in-house, check out firms like Demo Duck, Grain and Mortar,Switch Video, or Sean Duran. All are quality producers and will deliver excellent work.