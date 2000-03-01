PR case studies

March 1, 2000 1 min read

Edward L Bernays, Carl Byoir, and Arthur W. Page--all titans in the history of contemporary public relations--tell their individual stories at PR Museum (http://www.prmuseum.com). Rich case histories are provided, offering much to be learned about how to do PR today. You can get more information by checking out the sites of the sponsoring organization, PR firm Spector & Associates, where contemporary case studies detail the how-tos of molding public opinion.