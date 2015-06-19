Braveheart: Honor 6 Plus
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Huawei soars to new heights with the release of its premium smartphone, Honor 6 Plus. The device, launched by Honor (Huawei’s e-commerce only brand), is outfitted with a Kirin 925 intelligent octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM and supports an SD card up to a 128GB, but the device wows with camera and battery technology. Honor 6 Plus is the first smartphone to feature bionic parallel and dual rear cameras- meaning it doubles the capture and conversion of light for photographs. It also boasts superior battery life with super-fast charging allowing the phone to be fully charged in 2 hours and 51 minutes lasting 1.25 days with heavy usage. Even more, the device is capable of charging a second mobile device using its OTG (on-the-go) battery charging function. Honor 6 Plus was made for the digital power user who dares to be different. It’s not just a smartphone; it’s a movement for the brave.