Braveheart: Honor 6 Plus

June 19, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Huawei soars to new heights with the release of its premium smartphone, Honor 6 Plus. The device, launched by Honor (Huawei’s e-commerce only brand), is outfitted with a Kirin 925 intelligent octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM and supports an SD card up to a 128GB, but the device wows with camera and battery technology. Honor 6 Plus is the first smartphone to feature bionic parallel and dual rear cameras- meaning it doubles the capture and conversion of light for photographs. It also boasts superior battery life with super-fast charging allowing the phone to be fully charged in 2 hours and 51 minutes lasting 1.25 days with heavy usage. Even more, the device is capable of charging a second mobile device using its OTG (on-the-go) battery charging function. Honor 6 Plus was made for the digital power user who dares to be different. It’s not just a smartphone; it’s a movement for the brave.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, founder of Souq.com at the Honor 6 launch