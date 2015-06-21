My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Venture Capital

4 Insider Tips From VCs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

There is no one right way to raise money. But if you decide to go the venture capital route, how do you connect with and inspire confidence in investors?

At a recent event hosted by co-working space AlleyNYC, a trio of established venture capitalists gave an audience of up-and-coming entrepreneurs the inside scoop on what captures their attention in the startup world. Panel participants included Adam Carver, a principal at MESA Ventures; Aaron Holiday, a co-founder and partner at 645 Ventures, and Stephanie Weiner, an analyst at Bain Capital Ventures.

Read on for four takeaways on what venture capitalists want to see from entrepreneurs.

Related: The 3 Ingredients You Need to Impress a VC

1. Research extensively to come up with the right contacts.

Find out the best way to get in touch with the VCs you are interested in pitching, whether it's email, LinkedIn, Twitter, a warm introduction or in person at industry and networking events they frequent or office hours they hold. Look for the firms that often work with your industry -- if you run an online retailer, you don't want to run after a fund that primarily deals with biotech. Be aware that some firms only fund with early stage companies, while others work with business that are later in the game. "I'm more likely to take a meeting [with a company] that's outside our scope that's in an earlier stage because they might pivot," said Weiner.

2. Build relationships.

It's never too early to reach out to a potential investor, even if you aren’t ready to fund raise. Integrity in all your dealings is paramount, because your name and your reputation will carry you through failure if it happens to you. If you impress a VC with your pitch and your drive, they can be the ones that make the warm introductions to fellow VCs that do handle your industry or fund raising stage. But always remember that everyone involved is a person, not a dollar sign. "It's important not to take people for granted," said Holiday.

Related: Angels vs. Venture Capitalists: How Do They Think?

3. Be creative.

It's important to have all of the information they need to know before they invest at the ready, but you don't need to follow a strict formula to get their attention, especially with regards to the "let's get coffee" pitch meeting. Carver suggests hosting a breakfast or holding your own event and inviting fellow entrepreneurs and investors. As for pitch decks, he's all for originality, but recommends staying away from buzzy -- but ultimately empty -- titles like "CEO/Rockstar."

4. Details are everything.

When you're going in to pitch an investor you have to know your numbers and models better than your own name. Investors want to know upfront the credentials of you and your team, the market conditions and competition, the problem you are solving, your data (customer base, sales, the number of products you are manufacturing and your plans for scaling/growth) and they want to you to be able to tell them something they don't know about the industry. 

Related: Why VCs Don't Sign NDAs and You Shouldn't Worry About It

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Venture Capital

How We Can Beat Venture Capital's Diversity Problem

Venture Capital

How to Drive Growth -- With or Without VC Funding

Venture Capital

Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.