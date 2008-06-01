Young Millionaires 2008

June 1, 2008 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With annual sales ranging from $5.4 million to $50 million, these 14 young millionaires have one thing in common: They've turned their passions into profits, and they've done so before the age of 40. From fruit delivery services to community software, discover the ideas and inspiration that have spurred this forward-thinking group of entrepreneurs to succeed against all odds.