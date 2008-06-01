Young Millionaires 2008
With annual sales ranging from $5.4 million to $50 million, these 14 young millionaires have one thing in common: They've turned their passions into profits, and they've done so before the age of 40. From fruit delivery services to community software, discover the ideas and inspiration that have spurred this forward-thinking group of entrepreneurs to succeed against all odds.
Hawaii Hideaways
Description: High-end villa rental agency specializing in upscale concierge services
Founder: Anne Pawsat-Dressler, 28
Location: Kula, Hawaii
Projected 2007 sales: $5.4 million
www.hawaiihideaways.com
Violator/Brand Asset Group
Description: Artist management, record company and marketing group
Founder: Chris Lighty, 39
Location: New York City
Projected 2007 sales: $11 million (Violator); $2 million (Brand Asset Group)
www.violator.com
The Fruitguys
Description: Fresh fruit delivery service for workplaces
Founder: Chris Mittelstaedt, 39
Location: South San Francisco, California
Projected 2007 sales: $10 million
www.thefruitguys.com
Energy Industries
Description: Energy project developer focused on efficiency and renewable solutions
Founder: Darren T. Kimura, 33
Location: Honolulu
Projected 2007 sales: $16 million
www.energy-industries.com
C2 Education
Description: Tutoring company
Founder: David Kim, 29
Location: Duluth, Georgia
Projected 2007 sales: $48 million
www.c2educate.com
Cleanbrands LLC
Description: Designer and manufacturer of allergy barrier bedding products
Founder: Gary Goldberg, 38
Location: East Providence, Rhode Island
Projected 2007 sales: $20 million
www.cleanrest.com
Karmaloop
Description: Streetwear retailer and online community
Founder: Greg Selkoe, 33
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Projected 2007 sales: $40 million
www.karmaloop.com
Sticks And Stones
Description: Custom keepsakes made using framed photos
Founder: Jera, 34, and Brad Deal, 39
Location: Peoria, Illinois
Projected 2007 sales: $10.5 million
www.createsticksandstones.com
Dogswell
Description: Manufacturer of natural pet treats that have functional properties
Founder: Marco Giannini, 32
Location: Los Angeles, California
Projected 2007 sales: $21 million
www.dogswell.com
SimplyShe Inc.
Description: Manufacturer of fashion products, especially pet fashions
Founder: Maria Peevey, 39
Location: San Francisco
Projected 2007 sales: $50 million
www.simplyshe.com
Onestop
Description: Office consumables distributor for small businesses
Founder: Marx Acosta-Rubio, 38
Location: Canoga Park, California
Projected 2007 sales: $22 million
www.callonestop.com
Jive Software
Description: Enterprise collaboration and community software
Founder: Matt Tucker, 29, & Bill Lynch, 30
Location: Portland, Oregon
Projected 2007 sales: $20 million-plus
www.jivesoftware.com