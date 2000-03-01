Wise Buys

Review of PitneyWorks
Pitney Bowes has introduced PitneyWorks, a full suite of products and services for small businesses. The suite includes features to ease postage and shipping hassles; DirectNet, which lets you design mail then send it online to PB with a mailing list for addressing and mailing; TargetProspects, a Web-based service that allows businesses to download sales prospects from a list of 11 million U.S. businesses and 95 million U.S. customers; and a series of financial solutions to help small businesses better manage cash flow and financing. Visit http://www.pitneyworks.com for details.

