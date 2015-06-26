IT Security

Samsung Caught Blocking Windows Security Updates

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Samsung Caught Blocking Windows Security Updates
Image credit: insider.windows.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on TechnoBuffalo

You may be at risk if you’re running Windows 8.1 on a Samsung computer. A bizarre bit of software spotted by Microsoft exec Patrick Barker blocks Windows updates from installing automatically, including security patches.

The bug doesn’t kill Windows Update entirely. Instead, it simply switches from automatic downloads to manual controls. As a result, you’re less likely to get these updates when you need them.

This kind of thing isn’t unprecedented, but usually it’s caused by malware rather than extra software added in by the computer manufacturer. However, Samsung claims it just wants to give people as much choice as possible.

“It is not true that we are blocking a Windows 8.1 operating system update on our computers,” Samsung told BBC in a statement. “As part of our commitment to consumer satisfaction, we are providing our users with the option to choose if and when they want to update the Windows software on their products.”

Barker also notes that Samsung appears to have added this tweak after it already sold the devices, and without asking first. Even worse, it can’t be uninstalled. In an official statement, Microsoft reiterated the importance of Windows Update and said it’s already in contact with Samsung. Hopefully this can be sorted out quickly.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

3 Reasons Why IT Security Must Be a Top Concern for Tech Startups

Technology

How Managed Services Enable Mobile Workforces

Data Breach

Putting Your Business at Risk is a Communications Channel You'd Never Guess: Paper