Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $50,000 (Infographic)

August 12, 2015 7 min read

This story appears in the August 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Think you can’t afford to be your own boss? Think again. On the following pages, you’ll find our list of top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000. Some can even be started for less than $5,000. And with 87 companies listed, from pet-sitting and property management services to popcorn carts, you’re sure to find an affordable franchise opportunity that sparks your passion.

These businesses are listed based on their ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500®, which is determined using objective, quantifiable criteria such as system size, growth and financial strength and stability. The listing is not intended as a recommendation of any particular business. Always conduct your own research, including reading a company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant and talking to experienced franchisees to get the lowdown on any low-cost franchise you might be considering.

Image Credit: Entrepreneur | Shutterstock

1. Jan-Pro Franchising International

Commercial cleaning

jan-pro.com

Startup cost: $3.1K-$50.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0

2. H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing

hrblock.com/franchise

Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165

3. Cruise Planners

Travel agency

cruiseplannersfranchise.com

Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,757/1

4. Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

vanguardcleaning.com

Startup cost: $10.9K-$35.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,113/0

5. Jazzercise

Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories

jazzercise.com

Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,370/3

6. CleanNet USA

Commercial cleaning

cleannetusa.com

Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,951/14

7. Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System

Commercial cleaning

coverall.com

Startup cost: $14.1K-$47.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,996/0

8. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care

chemdryfranchise.com

Startup cost: $40K-$140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0

9. RE/MAX

Real estate

remax.com

Startup cost: $37.5K-$279.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,751/21

10. Cellairis Franchise

Cell-phone and wireless-device accessories and repairs

cellairis.com

Startup cost: $43.1K-$397K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/51

11. Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

anagocleaning.com

Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,456/0

12. Proforma

Printing and promotional products

onlyproforma.com

Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 703/0

13. Heaven’s Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning

heavensbest.com

Startup cost: $44.9K-$65.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/0

14. Rooter-Man

Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning

rooterman.com

Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 497/17

15. Buildingstars International

Commercial cleaning

buildingstars.com

Startup cost: $2.2K-$52.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 566/0

16. Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

bricks4kidz.com

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 649/1

17. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections

pillartopost.com

Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0

18. Novus Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement

novusfranchising.com

Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17

19. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring

clubztutoring.com

Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 390/0

20. Sculpture Hospitality

Liquor inventory-control services

sculpturehospitality.com

Startup cost: $43.4K-$57.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/5

21. N-Hance

Wood floor and cabinet refinishing

nhancefranchise.com

Startup cost: $24.3K-$131.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0

22. HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair and selling

homevestors.com

Startup cost: $42K-$347.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 587/0

23. Coffee News

Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants

coffeenews.com

Startup cost: $9.3K-$10.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 785/5

24. CruiseOne

Travel agency

cruiseonefranchise.com

Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,000/0

25. Mint Condition Franchising

Commercial cleaning, building maintenance

mintconditioninc.com

Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 306/0

26. MaidPro

Residential cleaning

maidpro.com

Startup cost: $45.9K-$202.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/1

27. CPR-Cell Phone Repair

Electronics repairs and sales

cellphonerepair.com

Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/5

28. Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

soccershotsfranchising.com

Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/10

29. My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

mygym.com

Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 329/0

30. HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

happysoccerfeet.com

Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/4

31. WIN Home Inspection

Home inspections

winfranchising.com

Startup cost: $33.9K-$54.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

32. Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence

Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing

mrsandless.com

Startup cost: $26.8K-$87.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 258/11

33. Kitchen Tune-Up

Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling

kitchentuneup.com

Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/0

34. Fresh Coat

Residential and commercial painting

freshcoatpaintersfranchise.com

Startup cost: $49.4K-$76.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/0

35. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems

Children’s and maternity consignment events

jbfsale.com

Startup cost: $26.97K-$39.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/1

36. Estrella Insurance

Auto, home and business insurance

estrellainsurance.com

Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0

37. Dale Carnegie Training

Workplace training and development

dalecarnegie.com

Startup cost: $26K-$182.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/2

38. The Glass Guru

Window and glass restoration and replacement

theglassguru.com

Startup cost: $30.2K-$119.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/0

39. Doc Popcorn

Kettle-cooked popcorn

docpopcorn.com

Startup cost: $39K-$355.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/2

40. Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care

actikare.com

Startup cost: $32.6K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

41. Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network

Textile restoration

crdn.com

Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0

42. Plan Ahead Events

Corporate event planning

discoverplanaheadevents.com

Startup cost: $45.9K-$71.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0

43. Jet-Black Franchise Group

Asphalt maintenance

jet-black.com

Startup cost: $46.5K-$113.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/10

44. Aire-Master of America

Restroom deodorizing and maintenance

airemaster.com

Startup cost: $36.1K-$124.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/4

45. American Poolplayers Association

Recreational billiard league

poolplayers.com

Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/6

46. Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Dog training

sitmeanssit.com

Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1

47. Young Rembrandts Franchise

Art classes for ages 3 to 12

youngrembrandtsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

48. Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs

amazingathletes.com

Startup cost: $34.2K-$55.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0

49. KidzArt

Art-education programs, products and services

kidzart.com

Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

50. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

Home inspections

amerispec.com

Startup cost: $44.3K-$75.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0

51. TSS Photography

Youth sports, school and event photography

tssphotography.com

Startup cost: $42.3K-$77.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/0

52. Unishippers Global Logistics

Shipping services

unishippers.com

Startup cost: $48.2K-$2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/92

53. Heits Building Services

Commercial cleaning and maintenance

heits.com

Startup cost: $9K-$71.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0

54. Hallmark Homecare

Caregiver search, recruitment and placement

hallmarkhomecare.com

Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0

55. Homes & Land

Real-estate advertising magazine

homesandland.com

Startup cost: $47.1K-$127K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 224/18

56. Happy & Healthy Products

Frozen fruit bars

happyandhealthy.com

Startup cost: $37.2K-$113.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

57. Jantize America

Commercial cleaning

jantize.com

Startup cost: $49.7K-$253.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 236/0

58. National Property Inspections

Home and commercial property inspections

npifranchise.com

Startup cost: $38.7K-$42.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0

59. Techna Glass International

Windshield repair and replacement

technaglass.com

Startup cost: $41.6K-$175.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/22

60. Green Home Solutions

Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination

greenhomesolutions.com

Startup cost: $21.1K-$72.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1

61. DKI

Insurance/disaster restoration

dkiservices.com

Startup cost: $47.1K-$164.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0

62. The Decor Group

Holiday and event lighting

thedecorgroup.com

Startup cost: $18.1K-$40.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/0

63. CEO Focus

Peer consulting groups

for small-business owners

ceofocus.com

Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/5

64. Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

snagglefoot.com

Startup cost: $12.2K-$21.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5

65. The Senior’s Choice

Nonmedical home care

theseniorschoice.com

Startup cost: $38K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/1

66. Duct Doctor USA

Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning

ductdoctor.com

Startup cost: $41K-$136.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

67. Colors On Parade

Mobile auto paint and dent repair

colorsonparade.com

Startup cost: $39.7K-$525K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/8

68. Flower Tent

Flower store

flowertent.com

Startup cost: $28.2K-$82.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/10

69. Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology and engineering activities

engineeringforkids.com

Startup cost: $33.1K-$88.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2

70. 360clean

Commercial cleaning

360clean.com

Startup cost: $13.9K-$21.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

71. Window Gang

Window, exterior, dryer-vent and chimney cleaning; deck and fence sealing

windowgang.com

Startup cost: $34.4K-$81.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/36

72. Computer Troubleshooters

Technology consulting for small businesses

comptroub.com

Startup cost: $17.2K-$82.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0

73. Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness

Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training

babybootcamp.com

Startup cost: $4.8K-$10.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/1

74. Sunbelt Business Brokers

Business brokerage

sunbeltnetwork.com

Startup cost: $41.7K-$96.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/1

75. i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics

i9sportsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/16

76. Brickhouse Cardio Club

Fitness studio

brickhousecardio.com

Startup cost: $18.95K-$31.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

77. MindsAhead Academy

Enrichment and tutoring programs

mindsahead.com

Startup cost: $8.7K-$75.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 611/1

78. You’ve Got Maids

Environmentally friendly cleaning

youvegotmaids.com

Startup cost: $34.9K-$108.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0

79. Critter Control

Wildlife management, pest control

crittercontrol.com

Startup cost: $25.1K-$85.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/0

80. Pet Butler

Pet-waste cleanup and removal

petbutler.com

Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

81. Oxi Fresh Franchising

Carpet cleaning

oxifreshfranchise.com

Startup cost: $37.7K-$65.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/6

82. Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps

dramakidsfranchises.com

Startup cost: $28.5K-$46.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0

83. Ident-A-Kid Franchise

Children’s safety products and services

identakid.com

Startup cost: $34.1K-$44.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0

84. ACFN-The ATMFranchise Business

Automated teller machines

acfnfranchised.com

Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 238/0

85. Complete Weddings and Events

Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services

completewedo.com

Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/2

86. Property Management Inc.

Commercial and residential property management

propertymanagementinc.com

Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/2

87. Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs

abrakadoodle.com

Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/2