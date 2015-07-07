Pitch contests

Win $10,000 and a Year of Mentoring for Your Food Business Idea

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Win $10,000 and a Year of Mentoring for Your Food Business Idea
Image credit: Sam Adams Facebook
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Got a great food business concept? Then it’s time to get ready.

Entrepreneur Media has partnered with Samuel Adams for the third annual “Brewing the American Dream,” competition. In this national contest, one lucky business owner can claim a game-changing business grant and a year of mentorship from top Samuel Adams execs.

Starting today, we’ll accept virtual entries to the Wild Card Competition. Just create a 2-minute pitch video targeting potential retailers for a new food or beverage product and upload those videos to an entry form on Entrepreneur.com. Entries will be accepted until August 4.

A panel of judges from Sam Adams as well as Entrepreneur will evaluate entries based on creativity, passion and product viability. The top 5 to 6 semi-finalists will move to a virtual pitch room for a public vote this August. The leader from that round will be named the Wild Card winner and head to New York for the ‘Brewing the American Dream’ Pitch Room finals, competing against regional winners from around the country for the $10,000 grant and mentoring.

Past winners have included Brewla Bars, a line of brewed ice pops, and Caputo Creamery, a Pennsylvania maker of authentic Italian cheeses.

Want in on the action? Apply here, by August 4. Cheers and good luck.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pitch contests

Congratulations to the Brewing the American Dream Pitch Room Wild Card Winner!

Pitch contests

Meet the Startups That Faced Off at the First-Ever 'Pitch Night NYC'

Pitching Investors

The Submissions We Received for Our Video Pitch Competition Were Terrible -- Don't Make the Same Mistakes