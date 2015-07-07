Win $10,000 and a Year of Mentoring for Your Food Business Idea

July 7, 2015 2 min read

Got a great food business concept? Then it’s time to get ready.

Entrepreneur Media has partnered with Samuel Adams for the third annual “Brewing the American Dream,” competition. In this national contest, one lucky business owner can claim a game-changing business grant and a year of mentorship from top Samuel Adams execs.

Starting today, we’ll accept virtual entries to the Wild Card Competition. Just create a 2-minute pitch video targeting potential retailers for a new food or beverage product and upload those videos to an entry form on Entrepreneur.com. Entries will be accepted until August 4.

A panel of judges from Sam Adams as well as Entrepreneur will evaluate entries based on creativity, passion and product viability. The top 5 to 6 semi-finalists will move to a virtual pitch room for a public vote this August. The leader from that round will be named the Wild Card winner and head to New York for the ‘Brewing the American Dream’ Pitch Room finals, competing against regional winners from around the country for the $10,000 grant and mentoring.

Past winners have included Brewla Bars, a line of brewed ice pops, and Caputo Creamery, a Pennsylvania maker of authentic Italian cheeses.

Want in on the action? Apply here, by August 4. Cheers and good luck.