Watch Me Go: Erik Huggers Joins VeVo

Watch Me Go: Erik Huggers Joins VeVo
Image credit: YouTube
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Former Verizon executive, Erik Huggers, has been appointed as president and CEO of online music video distributor Vevo. Huggers, who has 20 years of digital media experience under his belt was previously a senior VP at Verizon, and led an unfortunate attempt at launching an Internet TV service saved only through Verizon’s acquisition of OnCue. Prior to his stint at Verizon, Huggers was heading BBC’s Future & Technology division for the BBC iPlayer online video service (Variety). In his new role, the 20-year digital media veteran will be focusing on the Vevo’s growth and innovation. Considered YouTube’s biggest content partner, Vevo is majority owned by Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group, with minority stakes from Google and Abu Dhabi Media. While Vevo can demonstrate its own viewership (Re/code reporting 11 billion views per month), they also point out that the service’s traffic is dependent on Google’s YouTube for the majority of visitors. 

