Funding

Doppler Labs, the Earbud Maker That Wants to Change the Way You Hear, Raises $17 Million

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Doppler Labs, the Earbud Maker That Wants to Change the Way You Hear, Raises $17 Million
Image credit: Doppler Labs Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Two-year-old wearable tech company Doppler Labs, which specializes in "hearables," has had quite the summer.

Less than a week after the close of a highly successful month-long Kickstarter campaign, the company announced that it raised $17 million in Series B funding from investors Acequia Capital, the Chernin Group, Wildcat Capital Management. The round also includes previous investments from Live Nation Entertainment, Universal Music Group and WME. 

Related: These New Earbuds Let You Adjust the Volume of Everything Around You

Doppler Labs is the company behind the Here Active Listening System, whose wireless earbuds and mobile app allows users to modulate the volume of the world around them in basically real time. The crowdfunding campaign for the system raised more than $635,000 from 2,855 backers. The company's goal was $250,000, which it beat in under two days.

The earbuds are built on a technology that processes what the user hears, and then plays it back to them in 30 microseconds. Users can turn up the music at a concert, add sound effects to everyday activities or muffle the sound of the subway. Doppler Labs' first product was a set of ear plugs called DUBS Acoustic Filters.

Related: Should You Break Into the Wearables Market?

In an announcement about the funding round, co-founder and Noah Kraft said "We envision a post-mobile future where all people use a computer, speaker and mic in their ears to enhance how they interact with each other and their environment, and we work every day to create products that move us closer to achieving that vision."

The company plans to utilize the funds to further develop the tech, build and release new products more quickly, and hire more employees to join the current staff of 47 in New York and San Francisco. 

Related: 4 Steps to Help You Prepare for the Fundraising Process

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

3 Warning Signs That Your Startup Isn't Positioned to Secure Funding

Funding

How These Minority Founders Got Tech Execs to Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

Funding

3 Great Ways to Fund Your Business Without Splitting Profits or Equity